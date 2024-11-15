Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ducommun from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ducommun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE:DCO traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. 17,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $984.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.39. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ducommun by 49.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 8.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

