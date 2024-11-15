Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given New $408.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $355.00 to $408.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Duolingo Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded down $15.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $307.17. 489,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.81 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $330.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.70 and its 200-day moving average is $224.41.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $15,802,382. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Duolingo by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

