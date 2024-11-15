DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $677,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 951,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

