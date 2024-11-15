Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GRF stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.26.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Capital Growth Fund

In related news, CFO David C. Sims acquired 4,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $39,672.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,811.75. This trade represents a 2.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,615 shares of company stock worth $73,705.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GRF Free Report ) by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

