Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Releases Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eastman Kodak stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $366.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 128.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

