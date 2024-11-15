Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8412 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Edenred to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.
Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.
