Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Up 58.2% in October

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 191,900 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Edible Garden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDBL remained flat at $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,928,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edible Garden has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83,545.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative return on equity of 52,263.51% and a negative net margin of 77.36%.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

