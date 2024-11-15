Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 896,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,137,000 after purchasing an additional 104,499 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 422.3% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 450,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,711,000 after buying an additional 364,030 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 24,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,521.36. The trade was a 9.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,438. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.44. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

