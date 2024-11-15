EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Trading Up 7.8% – What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.07. 673,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,314,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EH. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of EHang in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EHang in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get EHang alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EH

EHang Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.99.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 110.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.09%. The company had revenue of $14.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of EHang by 685.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in EHang by 78.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EHang by 13.1% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in EHang by 24.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About EHang

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.