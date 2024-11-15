Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $785.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $888.32 and its 200-day moving average is $870.29. The stock has a market cap of $746.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $561.65 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

