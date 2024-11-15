Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ECF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 26,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,900. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,486.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,537,603.91. This trade represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

