Empire Petroleum Corporation Report Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

On November 14, 2024, Empire Petroleum Corporation (OTCMKTS:EMPR) released its financial and operational outcomes for the third quarter of 2024. The company’s press release outlining these results is now available for review.

Get alerts:

Per the details of Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, this data is being presented as an informational update and is not to be considered as being officially “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is also not subject to the responsibilities outlined in Section 18 of the Exchange Act. Furthermore, this information is not to be integrated by reference in any filings made under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless specifically identified by explicit reference in those filings.

Regarding financial statements and accompanying exhibits, the company has provided the following:

Exhibit 99: A press release by Empire Petroleum Corporation on November 14, 2024.

Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File included within the Inline XBRL document.

Empire Petroleum Corporation signed the report on November 15, 2024, in compliance with the prerequisites of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Michael R. Morrisett, President, and Chief Executive Officer, signed the report on behalf of the company.

This announcement serves as a summary of the recent financial activities and achievements of Empire Petroleum Corporation. Interested parties can refer to the full press release for comprehensive details on the company’s performance during the third quarter of 2024. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the provided information for a deeper understanding of Empire Petroleum Corporation’s current standing in the market.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Empire Petroleum’s 8K filing here.

About Empire Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles