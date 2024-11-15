Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,292 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after buying an additional 2,325,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after purchasing an additional 425,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after purchasing an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after purchasing an additional 102,210 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

DIS stock opened at $108.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

