Empirical Finance LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

GILD opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,023.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,674 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

