Empower Advisory Group LLC Has $581,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,259,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.93 and a twelve month high of $60.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

