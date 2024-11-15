Empower Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 26,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,381,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,205,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities raised American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.69. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -208.33%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

