Empower Advisory Group LLC Purchases 108 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $714,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

ESGV opened at $105.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

