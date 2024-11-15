Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Workday by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The trade was a 39.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $271.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.