Empower Advisory Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Empower Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TRI opened at $164.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average is $167.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $132.87 and a 12-month high of $176.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

