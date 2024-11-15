Empowered Funds LLC Buys 96,727 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 380.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,584,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.06. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $122.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.27%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

