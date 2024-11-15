Empowered Funds LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $17,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,572,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,778,648,000 after acquiring an additional 536,206 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,002,522,000 after buying an additional 1,279,828 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,168,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,381,000 after acquiring an additional 212,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,271,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,218,000 after acquiring an additional 104,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 39.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.81 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average of $199.26. The stock has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

