Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Ventum Cap Mkts

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EDV. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price objective on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Endeavour Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Endeavour Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
