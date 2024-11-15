Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Head to Head Analysis

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -141.68% -44.47% Energy Fuels -90.40% -9.16% -8.67%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and Energy Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

5E Advanced Materials currently has a consensus target price of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 896.38%. Energy Fuels has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.87%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Energy Fuels.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Energy Fuels”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$62.01 million ($1.13) -0.41 Energy Fuels $37.93 million 34.30 $99.86 million ($0.22) -30.45

Energy Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5E Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About 5E Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

