ENI (NYSE:E) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 40681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on E shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in ENI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,884 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in ENI by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ENI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 84,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

