Entera Bio’s (ENTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Entera Bio’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Entera Bio Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTX opened at $1.75 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Entera Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

