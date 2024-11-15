Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 776,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,280,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

