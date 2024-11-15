Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 8,189 Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $56.51 and a 12-month high of $75.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.82%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

