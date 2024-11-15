Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ONCY FY2024 Earnings

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Oncolytics Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Thursday.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.01 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncolytics Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.