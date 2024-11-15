Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (ACAD, ADAP, ADC, ANSS, APEI, CSWI, CVS, CWEN, DOX, ESP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 14th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

