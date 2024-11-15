Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November 14th (ACAD, ADAP, ADC, ANSS, APEI, CSWI, CVS, CWEN, DOX, ESP)

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, November 14th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

