Eric Swayze Sells 1,194 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. This trade represents a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eric Swayze sold 53 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $2,030.43.

NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,067. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.95 and a 52 week high of $54.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IONS. Barclays boosted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3,287.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 328,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 319,065 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,298,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $11,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,021.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 173,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 157,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

