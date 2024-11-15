ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 13,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 59,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

ESGL Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

About ESGL

(Get Free Report)

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.