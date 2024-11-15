eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,091 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in eXp World by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the second quarter worth $117,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 59,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $743,793.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,882,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,354,120.85. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,218.15. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,891 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,645 over the last 90 days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eXp World Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

