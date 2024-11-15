Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,083 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,918,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,267,000 after purchasing an additional 552,817 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 176.3% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.38. The stock has a market cap of $529.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

