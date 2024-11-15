Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given Hold Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Brookline Capital Management in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYEN

Eyenovia Trading Down 68.3 %

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. 38,368,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.75. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 1,108.24% and a negative net margin of 114,639.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael M. Rowe bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,268.39. This trade represents a 151.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyenovia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYEN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Eyenovia by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 90,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.