EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 8.5% – What’s Next?

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.60. 434,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 933,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.
A number of research firms have recently commented on EYPT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYPT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,792,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,530,000 after buying an additional 362,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.
