F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (NASDAQ:XFIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of XFIX stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. F/m Opportunistic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $53.62.
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2371 per share. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
F/m Opportunistic Income ETF Company Profile
The F/m Opportunistic Income ETF (XFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on investing in what is perceived to be undervalued sectors and securities in the US fixed income space. The fund has no limitations in terms of maturity or credit quality.
Featured Stories
