Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fair Oaks Income Price Performance

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £305,406.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

About Fair Oaks Income

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

