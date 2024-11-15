Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fair Oaks Income Price Performance
Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57. The stock has a market cap of £305,406.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Fair Oaks Income has a 1 year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01).
About Fair Oaks Income
