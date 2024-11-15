Falcon Oil & Gas (LON:FOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:FOG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 188931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Down 3.0 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 0.51.
About Falcon Oil & Gas
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Oil & Gas
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 3 High-Yields Unfazed by the Election: Altria, Truist, Verizon
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Q3 Earnings Indicate On Holdings May Outperform Lululemon in 2024
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cisco Systems Long-Term AI Play Turns a Corner: New Highs Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.