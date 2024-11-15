Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in October

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Faraday Copper Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 4,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Faraday Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

