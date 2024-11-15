FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Purchases $111,400.00 in Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $111,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,908,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,622,443.70. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

FB Financial stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $165,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBK. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

