FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 13.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its position in shares of FedEx by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 4,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 33,246 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Daiwa America downgraded FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.04.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $292.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.45 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.