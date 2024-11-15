Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $178.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.72, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.35.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 410.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

