Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day moving average of $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $198.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

