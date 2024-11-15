FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

FibroGen Stock Up 11.3 %

FibroGen stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

