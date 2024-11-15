Financial Analysis: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Critical Metals and Hudbay Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hudbay Minerals 0 0 4 2 3.33

Hudbay Minerals has a consensus target price of $11.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Critical Metals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$147.49 million N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals $1.69 billion 1.99 $66.37 million $0.23 37.09

This table compares Critical Metals and Hudbay Minerals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Critical Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Critical Metals and Hudbay Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Hudbay Minerals 4.03% 6.71% 2.89%

Volatility & Risk

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Critical Metals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

