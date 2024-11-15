First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday,RTT News reports.

FA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 4.31. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $20.79.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. First Advantage had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in First Advantage by 49.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Advantage during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

