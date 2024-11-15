First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $10.25 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,549 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 207.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,638 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

