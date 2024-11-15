First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 263,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.13.

Shares of IQV opened at $202.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.77. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.20 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

