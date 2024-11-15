First Long Island Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,542,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in Home Depot by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 269,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $92,727,000 after acquiring an additional 147,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Home Depot by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 32,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $405.25. The company had a trading volume of 701,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $398.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.84. The firm has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.34 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

