First Long Island Investors LLC Sells 2,095 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,827 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.17. 3,023,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,556,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
